Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0777) per share and revenue of $169.1130 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 227.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Plug Power to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business's fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,258,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $63,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,268,670 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,323 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,695,077 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 714,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,684,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,986,091 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,745 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Plug Power from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

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