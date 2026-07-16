Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

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Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Plumas Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 2.9%

PLBC traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $61.96. 84,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,511. The company has a market cap of $431.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $63.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $28.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp NASDAQ: PLBC is a bank holding company headquartered in Quincy, California, and the parent of Plumas Bank. The company focuses on community banking, delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its subsidiary, Plumas Bank offers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the unique needs of customers in Northern California's rural and semi-rural markets.

Plumas Bank's product lineup includes checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, alongside a variety of consumer lending options such as residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and installment loans.

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