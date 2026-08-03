POET Technologies (POET) to Announce Earnings on Monday

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). POET Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,786.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, analysts expect POET Technologies to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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POET Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of POET stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,887,549. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. POET Technologies has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POET

Institutional Trading of POET Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in POET Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in POET Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in POET Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc is a Canadian fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and commercialization of integrated silicon photonics platforms. Leveraging proprietary POET Optical Interposer™ technology, the company designs and manufactures optical input/output (I/O) solutions that enable high-bandwidth, low-power data transmission between electronic chips and fiber-optic networks. By integrating optical waveguides, lasers, detectors and electronic drivers onto a single chip, POET aims to address the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient data connectivity in telecommunications, data centers and high-performance computing applications.

The company’s core products include silicon photonics interposer arrays, active optical cables and optical transceiver modules.

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