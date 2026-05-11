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Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Pola Orbis logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pola Orbis reported quarterly earnings of $0.13 EPS, beating analysts’ expectations by $0.04.
  • The stock was flat at $8.70 after the announcement, with the company showing a market cap of $1.92 billion and a beta of 0.16.
  • Pola Orbis posted a net margin of 5.61% and return on equity of 8.08%, while maintaining a very low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

Shares of PORBF stock remained flat at $8.70 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.00. Pola Orbis has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc is a Tokyo‐based cosmetics and personal care company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of skincare, makeup, fragrance and health‐food products. Under its flagship brands—Pola, Orbis and Jurlique—the company offers premium anti‐aging and beauty‐enhancing solutions sold through direct sales consultants, company‐operated salons, online channels and select department stores. Its product portfolio spans cleansers, toners, creams, serums, foundation, sun care items and nutritional supplements, catering to diverse consumer needs from daily maintenance to specialized treatments.

The origins of Pola Orbis Holdings date back to 1929 with the founding of Pola Cosmetics, followed by the launch of mail‐order cosmetic specialist Orbis in 1987.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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