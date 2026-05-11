Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

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Pola Orbis Stock Performance

Shares of PORBF stock remained flat at $8.70 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.00. Pola Orbis has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc is a Tokyo‐based cosmetics and personal care company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of skincare, makeup, fragrance and health‐food products. Under its flagship brands—Pola, Orbis and Jurlique—the company offers premium anti‐aging and beauty‐enhancing solutions sold through direct sales consultants, company‐operated salons, online channels and select department stores. Its product portfolio spans cleansers, toners, creams, serums, foundation, sun care items and nutritional supplements, catering to diverse consumer needs from daily maintenance to specialized treatments.

The origins of Pola Orbis Holdings date back to 1929 with the founding of Pola Cosmetics, followed by the launch of mail‐order cosmetic specialist Orbis in 1987.

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