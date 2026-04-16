Polaris (NYSE:PII) Trading Up 13.1% - Here's Why

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) shares were up 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $54.1760. Approximately 328,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,097,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Polaris to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Polaris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $63.11.

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Polaris Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Polaris's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Polaris's dividend payout ratio is -33.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $2,344,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,072.46. This trade represents a 20.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,243 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $352,172.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,484.65. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 50,419 shares of company stock worth $3,371,183 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 677.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,283,000 after buying an additional 474,259 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,289 shares of the company's stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Polaris by 65.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,376 shares of the company's stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 17.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Polaris by 43.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,449 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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