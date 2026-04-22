Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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PII has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Polaris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.11.

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Polaris Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE PII opened at $61.34 on Monday. Polaris has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $75.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,243 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $352,172.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 48,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,267,484.65. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin D. Duke sold 10,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $674,213.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,770.44. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 50,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Polaris by 6,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,463,750 shares of the company's stock worth $4,140,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,428,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,137,866 shares of the company's stock worth $127,554,000 after purchasing an additional 426,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 30.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,101 shares of the company's stock worth $132,600,000 after purchasing an additional 528,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929,773 shares of the company's stock worth $122,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,405 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 24.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,450,670 shares of the company's stock worth $84,328,000 after purchasing an additional 282,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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