Polaris (PII) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $1.6482 billion for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. Polaris had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Polaris Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47. Polaris has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $75.25.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Polaris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Seaport Research Partners raised Polaris to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Polaris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $63.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,243 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $352,172.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 48,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,267,484.65. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $2,344,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,113,072.46. This trade represents a 20.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 50,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,183 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth $73,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 34.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 582.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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