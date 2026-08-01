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Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Polaris Renewable Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Polaris Renewable Energy shares crossed above their 50-day moving average, reaching C$15.48 before closing at C$15.10, compared with a 50-day average of C$14.78.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of C$28.32 million and a loss of C$0.06 per share, while analysts expect full-year earnings of approximately C$0.65 per share.
  • Polaris declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, equivalent to a 4.0% annualized yield, though its dividend payout ratio is high at 181.82%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.78 and traded as high as C$15.48. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 31,068 shares trading hands.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.24. The stock has a market cap of C$315.62 million, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of C$28.32 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.6481187 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Polaris Renewable Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

Insider Transactions at Polaris Renewable Energy

In other news, Director Marc Murnaghan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$251,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 488,501 shares in the company, valued at C$6,135,572.56. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $318,100. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America & the Caribbean. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor to the energy transition. The Company's operations include a geothermal plant (82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (39 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects (35 MW) and an onshore wind farm (26 MW).

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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