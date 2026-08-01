Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.78 and traded as high as C$15.48. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 31,068 shares trading hands.

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Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.24. The stock has a market cap of C$315.62 million, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of C$28.32 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.6481187 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Polaris Renewable Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

Insider Transactions at Polaris Renewable Energy

In other news, Director Marc Murnaghan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$251,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 488,501 shares in the company, valued at C$6,135,572.56. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $318,100. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America & the Caribbean. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor to the energy transition. The Company's operations include a geothermal plant (82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (39 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects (35 MW) and an onshore wind farm (26 MW).

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