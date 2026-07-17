Ponce Financial Group (PDLB) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.70 million. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts expect Ponce Financial Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ponce Financial Group Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Ponce Financial Group stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ponce Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 275.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,698 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDLB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ponce Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. New Street Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ponce Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Ponce Financial Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ponce Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDLB

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc NASDAQ: PDLB is a bank holding company based in Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiary, Banco Ponce, the company offers a range of commercial and retail banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and corporate clients across the island.

The company’s core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination and servicing, and treasury management solutions. In addition to traditional banking products, Ponce Financial Group provides cash management, electronic banking and wealth management services designed to support the financial needs of its diverse client base.

Ponce Financial Group operates exclusively in Puerto Rico, serving both urban and rural communities through its branch network.

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