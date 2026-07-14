Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PONY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.60 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pony AI from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pony AI from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Pony AI in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pony AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th.

Get Pony AI alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PONY

Pony AI Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of PONY stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 4.04. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. Pony AI has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Pony AI had a negative net margin of 128.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pony AI will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Luyi Mo sold 14,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $99,195.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 350,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,402,070.16. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ning Zhang sold 17,347 shares of Pony AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $119,000.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 630,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,322,547.74. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 45,558 shares of company stock valued at $312,528 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Pony AI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pony AI by 103.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62,748 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pony AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Pony AI during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Pony AI by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

Pony AI Company Profile

Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pony AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pony AI wasn't on the list.

While Pony AI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here