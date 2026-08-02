Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.4167.

PRCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Porch Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Porch Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Porch Group from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Porch Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Porch Group swung to adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share , beating the consensus estimate of a $0.04 loss and improving from break-even earnings a year earlier. Revenue also exceeded expectations, supported by strong sales growth. Porch Group Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Porch Group swung to adjusted earnings of , beating the consensus estimate of a $0.04 loss and improving from break-even earnings a year earlier. Revenue also exceeded expectations, supported by strong sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Management issued a 2026 revenue outlook and projected approximately $122 million in adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint, signaling expectations for continued earnings growth as its Insurance Services business scales. Porch Projects 2026 Adjusted EBITDA

Management issued a 2026 revenue outlook and projected approximately at the midpoint, signaling expectations for continued earnings growth as its Insurance Services business scales. Positive Sentiment: The combination of record profitability, stronger sales and the company’s forward outlook prompted a sharp premarket share-price reaction. Porch Swings to Earnings in Q2

The combination of record profitability, stronger sales and the company’s forward outlook prompted a sharp premarket share-price reaction. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their targets following the results: Benchmark increased its target to $23 with a Buy rating, Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $18 with an Overweight rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $16.50 while maintaining Market Perform. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts raised their targets following the results: Benchmark increased its target to with a Buy rating, Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to with an Overweight rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to while maintaining Market Perform. Neutral Sentiment: Porch Group said its overall risk profile remains unchanged but directed investors to the risk disclosures in its 2026 Form 10-K. The disclosure does not appear to introduce an immediate change to the investment case, although it highlights the importance of reviewing regulatory risks. Porch Group Risk Profile Disclosure

Porch Group Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.42 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.30 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.47%. Equities analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 240,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,184.35. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman sold 120,368 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $1,177,199.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,972,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,206,942.40. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,012,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,696,082. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Porch Group by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company's stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company's platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

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