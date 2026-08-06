Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.1667.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Post from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Post from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Post from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

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More Post News

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Positive Sentiment: Post’s value-added egg products and Nutrish relaunch are expected to contribute to fiscal third-quarter performance, offering potential support for earnings. POST's Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: What Investors Should Know

Post’s value-added egg products and Nutrish relaunch are expected to contribute to fiscal third-quarter performance, offering potential support for earnings. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings preview highlights a closely watched report, with investors focused on whether product growth can offset cost pressures and brand-specific weakness.

The earnings preview highlights a closely watched report, with investors focused on whether product growth can offset cost pressures and brand-specific weakness. Negative Sentiment: Manufacturing-cost inflation and continued challenges at 9Lives could pressure margins and limit the benefit of revenue growth, contributing to caution ahead of results.

Post Trading Down 1.5%

POST stock opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Post has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $117.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Post had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Post will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $649,839.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,990.35. This trade represents a 29.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Post by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Post by 119.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company's stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

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