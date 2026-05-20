Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.6667.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Glj Research assumed coverage on Powell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Powell Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Powell Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Powell Industries from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Texas Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Powell Industries news, VP William Marshall Mauney, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.69, for a total value of $809,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,513,007.57. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 83,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,678,400. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 183,835 shares of company stock worth $32,915,210 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company's stock.

Powell Industries Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $261.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $328.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $226.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $296.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.12 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Powell Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Powell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm's offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell's products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

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