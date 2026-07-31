Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$101.00 Price Target at TD

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD from C$84.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock. TD's target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.45% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Scotia upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$79.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$86.60.

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Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded up C$4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$96.70. 1,119,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.39. The firm has a market cap of C$60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$55.36 and a 52-week high of C$97.66.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of C$11.70 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms.

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