PowerFleet (AIOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $115.5310 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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PowerFleet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $3.92 on Monday. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PowerFleet announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIOT. Wall Street Zen raised PowerFleet from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on PowerFleet from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded PowerFleet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIOT

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,584,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,351,000 after acquiring an additional 230,780 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc NASDAQ: AIOT develops and delivers Internet of Things (IoT)–based telematics and asset-tracking solutions designed to help businesses monitor, manage and optimize fleets of vehicles and industrial equipment. Its core offerings include wireless sensors, GPS tracking devices and cloud-hosted software platforms that provide real-time visibility into vehicle whereabouts, usage patterns, fuel consumption and maintenance needs. The company's systems also support regulatory compliance and safety monitoring, enabling customers to reduce operational costs, minimize theft and improve overall asset utilization.

The company's hardware portfolio features RFID readers, active and passive tags, onboard diagnostics (OBD) adapters and temperature or motion sensors that can be deployed on trucks, trailers, forklifts, containers and other high-value assets.

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