PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $4.94. PPDAI Group shares last traded at $4.8280, with a volume of 124,103 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PPDAI Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPDAI Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FINV

PPDAI Group Trading Down 5.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 18.70%.

PPDAI Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.306 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 634.0%. This is an increase from PPDAI Group's previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPDAI Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPDAI Group by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPDAI Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPDAI Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PPDAI Group by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPDAI Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Inc operates an online consumer finance marketplace that connects individual and institutional investors with personal and small-business borrowers. Through its digital platform, the company facilitates unsecured consumer loans, auto refinancing loans and small-business financing by leveraging proprietary credit assessment tools and big data analytics. Investors gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of retail credit assets, while borrowers benefit from streamlined application processes and competitive financing rates.

At the core of PPDAI's offering is a multi-layered risk management framework that combines automated credit scoring, manual underwriting oversight and third-party data verification.

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