PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Up 0.3% - What's Next?

PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV - Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.5850. Approximately 643,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 604,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut PPDAI Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on FINV

PPDAI Group Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. PPDAI Group had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $465.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.70 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPDAI Group

In other news, Director Bing Xiang sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $80,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $20,062.50. This trade represents a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPDAI Group during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPDAI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPDAI Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPDAI Group by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PPDAI Group by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Inc operates an online consumer finance marketplace that connects individual and institutional investors with personal and small-business borrowers. Through its digital platform, the company facilitates unsecured consumer loans, auto refinancing loans and small-business financing by leveraging proprietary credit assessment tools and big data analytics. Investors gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of retail credit assets, while borrowers benefit from streamlined application processes and competitive financing rates.

At the core of PPDAI's offering is a multi-layered risk management framework that combines automated credit scoring, manual underwriting oversight and third-party data verification.

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