PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PPG Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.00.

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PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: PPG’s reaffirmed 2026 earnings guidance and planned share repurchases could support per-share earnings and suggest management remains confident in its outlook. One analysis estimates the stock may be about 11% undervalued. PPG Industries could be 11% undervalued

PPG’s reaffirmed 2026 earnings guidance and planned share repurchases could support per-share earnings and suggest management remains confident in its outlook. One analysis estimates the stock may be about 11% undervalued. Positive Sentiment: PPG continues to attract attention as a dividend stock, offering income support that may appeal to long-term investors while the share price remains below its prior-year high. Why PPG is a great dividend stock

PPG continues to attract attention as a dividend stock, offering income support that may appeal to long-term investors while the share price remains below its prior-year high. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its PPG price target to $121 from $125 while maintaining a neutral rating. UBS lowered its target to $125 from $130 and also kept a neutral rating, while RBC reduced its target to $122 from $129 with a sector-perform rating. The revised targets still imply upside from the current share level, but the cuts signal more cautious near-term expectations. Citigroup lowers PPG price target

Citigroup cut its PPG price target to $121 from $125 while maintaining a neutral rating. UBS lowered its target to $125 from $130 and also kept a neutral rating, while RBC reduced its target to $122 from $129 with a sector-perform rating. The revised targets still imply upside from the current share level, but the cuts signal more cautious near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights a critical test for PPG’s coatings demand and margins. Investors are watching whether the company can convert revenue growth into stronger profitability amid potentially difficult market conditions. PPG faces a crucial coatings test PPG faces a critical margin test

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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