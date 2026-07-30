PRA Group (PRAA) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect PRA Group to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $299.9940 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $314.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a positive return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $17.61 on Thursday. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $671.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Topline Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,629 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,320 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 328,804 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 397,207 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 285,858 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,135 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 242,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PRA Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,296,830 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $22,941,000 after purchasing an additional 156,520 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PRA Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PRA Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRAA

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company focused on the acquisition and management of nonperforming loans. Founded in 1996 as Portfolio Recovery Associates, the company purchases defaulted consumer and commercial receivables at discounted rates from financial institutions, utilities and other creditors. By combining rigorous analytics with a consumer-centric ethos, PRA Group seeks to maximize recoveries while maintaining respectful and compliant interactions with debtors.

The company's core activities include first-party and third-party collections across a range of asset classes such as credit cards, auto loans and utility receivables.

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