Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Trading Up 4.7% - Time to Buy?

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP - Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.8092 and last traded at $0.8040. Approximately 901,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,662,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7682.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PROP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prairie Operating from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Zacks Research raised Prairie Operating from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Prairie Operating from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on PROP

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $61.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Prairie Operating

In related news, Director Richard N. Frommer purchased 75,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $65,685.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 205,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $178,673.64. This trade represents a 58.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prairie Operating

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prairie Operating by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,221 shares of the company's stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prairie Operating during the 4th quarter valued at $1,628,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prairie Operating by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 113,720 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Prairie Operating during the 1st quarter valued at $3,678,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prairie Operating during the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company's stock.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

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