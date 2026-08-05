Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Insider Andrew Phillips Acquires 3,500 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
PrairieSky Royalty logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider Andrew Phillips purchased 3,500 PrairieSky Royalty shares at an average price of C$33.26, investing C$116,410 and increasing his direct ownership to 93,500 shares.
  • PrairieSky Royalty shares fell 2.5% to C$33.24, while the company’s quarterly dividend implies an annualized payout of C$1.06 per share and a 3.2% yield.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with a consensus price target of C$34.42; Royal Bank of Canada recently raised its target to C$38.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Phillips bought 3,500 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 93,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$3,109,810. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 2.5%

TSE:PSK traded down C$0.85 on Wednesday, hitting C$33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 97,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.18. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$23.43 and a 1-year high of C$35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market cap of C$7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. PrairieSky Royalty's dividend payout ratio is currently 100.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSK shares. Roth Capital upgraded PrairieSky Royalty to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$34.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSK

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas. Property arrangements can be contracted as lease issuances, farmouts, drilling commitments, or seismic option agreements.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in PrairieSky Royalty Right Now?

Before you consider PrairieSky Royalty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PrairieSky Royalty wasn't on the list.

While PrairieSky Royalty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
Jensen Huang sold $1.8 billion. I found 3 alternatives
Jensen Huang sold $1.8 billion. I found 3 alternatives
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
By Chris Markoch | July 30, 2026
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
By Thomas Hughes | August 2, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines