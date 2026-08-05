PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Insider Pamela Pearl Kazeil Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK - Get Free Report) insider Pamela Pearl Kazeil purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,220 shares in the company, valued at C$107,612.40. This represents a 347.22% increase in their position.

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PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

PSK traded down C$0.85 on Wednesday, hitting C$33.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 97,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,672. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$23.43 and a 12 month high of C$35.89. The firm has a market cap of C$7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.18.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. PrairieSky Royalty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital upgraded PrairieSky Royalty to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$34.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas. Property arrangements can be contracted as lease issuances, farmouts, drilling commitments, or seismic option agreements.

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