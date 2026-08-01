Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to announce earnings of ($3.67) per share and revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.38. On average, analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $307.83 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $366.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $810.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $166.00 to $162.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $537.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $1,245.00 to $1,201.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $563.50.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jill Desimone sold 11,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.32, for a total value of $3,611,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $727,554.84. This represents a 83.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1,668.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision therapies for disorders driven by neuronal excitability. The company applies translational neuroscience and genetic insights to design small molecule drugs that target specific ion channels and receptor subtypes implicated in neurological and psychiatric conditions. Its research aims to address unmet needs in rare epilepsies, essential tremor, treatment-resistant depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

The company's pipeline includes several lead candidates at various stages of development.

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