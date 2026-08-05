Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $7.02. Precigen shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 5,214,938 shares.

The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.98 million. Precigen had a positive return on equity of 717.50% and a negative net margin of 646.99%.Precigen's revenue for the quarter was up 6322.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Key Headlines Impacting Precigen

Here are the key news stories impacting Precigen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: Precigen reported earnings of $0.05 per share, versus analyst expectations for a loss of approximately $0.01–$0.02, while revenue surged to $54.98 million from $23.25 million a year earlier and exceeded estimates near $28 million. The company also reported $20.1 million in net income attributable to common shareholders. Precigen Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Precigen reported earnings of $0.05 per share, versus analyst expectations for a loss of approximately $0.01–$0.02, while revenue surged to $54.98 million from $23.25 million a year earlier and exceeded estimates near $28 million. The company also reported $20.1 million in net income attributable to common shareholders. Positive Sentiment: PAPZIMEOS commercial momentum: PAPZIMEOS generated $53.1 million in second-quarter net revenue, more than double the prior quarter. Patient-hub enrollment exceeded 500 patients, suggesting expanding adoption, while management said revenue and available funds are expected to support cash-flow break-even by year-end 2026. FDA-granted seven-year market exclusivity also improves the product’s competitive protection. Precigen Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

PAPZIMEOS generated $53.1 million in second-quarter net revenue, more than double the prior quarter. Patient-hub enrollment exceeded 500 patients, suggesting expanding adoption, while management said revenue and available funds are expected to support cash-flow break-even by year-end 2026. FDA-granted seven-year market exclusivity also improves the product’s competitive protection. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: HC Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and maintained a $14 price target, well above recent trading levels. The firm’s endorsement may strengthen investor confidence after the earnings beat. HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Precigen

HC Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and maintained a $14 price target, well above recent trading levels. The firm’s endorsement may strengthen investor confidence after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity: Investors purchased 27,256 call options, roughly 790% above average daily call volume. This signals heightened speculative interest and potentially bullish positioning, but options activity does not guarantee sustained buying in the shares. Precigen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading

Investors purchased 27,256 call options, roughly 790% above average daily call volume. This signals heightened speculative interest and potentially bullish positioning, but options activity does not guarantee sustained buying in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: COO Rutul Shah sold 33,772 shares for approximately $219,518 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Broader reported insider activity shows sales and no purchases over the past six months, which may weigh on sentiment, although planned transactions are not necessarily discretionary bearish signals. Precigen COO Insider Sale

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGEN. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Precigen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Precigen from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Precigen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.50.

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Insider Activity

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 346,836 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $2,042,864.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,768,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,198,656.08. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 171,429 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $948,002.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 354,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,578.55. This trade represents a 32.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 956,500 shares of company stock worth $5,248,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Precigen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,714 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Precigen by 61.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,143 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,137 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Precigen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,514 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company's stock.

Precigen Trading Up 9.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc NASDAQ: PGEN is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines. The company leverages proprietary gene and cell therapy platforms to design targeted therapies for oncology, infectious diseases and rare conditions. Precigen's approach combines synthetic biology, immuno-oncology and microbiome engineering to create precision treatments intended to enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects.

The centerpiece of Precigen's technology is its OmniCAR platform, which enables the rapid generation of adaptable chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products.

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