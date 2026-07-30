Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $249.6810 million for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.64 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare's revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business's 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.35. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $75.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $66,372.93. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,354,671.80. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,927 shares of the company's stock worth $74,209,000 after purchasing an additional 71,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,654 shares of the company's stock worth $45,568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,601,000 after purchasing an additional 115,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 637,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 86,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.75.

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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