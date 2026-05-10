Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 113.40.

PHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 105 target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 114 to GBX 115 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 to GBX 105 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

PHP opened at GBX 93.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 87.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 109.60. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.39.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7.30 EPS for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Primary Health Properties will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

PHP invests in flexible, modern properties for local primary healthcare. The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

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