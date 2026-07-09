Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.5312.

PRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prime Medicine from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $8.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

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Prime Medicine Trading Up 15.8%

Shares of PRME stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $834.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Prime Medicine had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 4,917.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,254 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company's stock.

About Prime Medicine

We are a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying our Prime Editing technology, which we believe is a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology. Genetic mutations implicated in disease are diverse and can range from errors of a single base, known as point mutations, to errors that extend beyond a single base, such as insertions, deletions, duplications, or combinations thereof.

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