Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.7770, with a volume of 48067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore set a $26.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 88,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,231,826.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 76,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,569.83. This trade represents a 53.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 24,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $680,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 186,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,020. The trade was a 11.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 457,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,429 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,691,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,123,000 after purchasing an additional 203,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,171,069 shares of the company's stock worth $95,935,000 after buying an additional 61,853 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,053,043 shares of the company's stock worth $83,371,000 after buying an additional 208,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,290 shares of the company's stock worth $66,738,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,787,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,099,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group NASDAQ: PRVA is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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