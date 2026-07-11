Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.62 and traded as high as $63.50. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 234,749 shares trading hands.

Get Pro-Dex alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pro-Dex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pro-Dex to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pro-Dex from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pro-Dex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $200.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pro-Dex

In related news, CEO Kirk Richard Lee Van, Jr. sold 5,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $368,820.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,893,776.35. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 173.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of precision drive systems and fluid management products serving the dental, medical, industrial and energy markets. The company specializes in high-speed, brushless micromotors and controllers, as well as pneumatic and fluid control devices, providing both standard and custom-engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers.

Its product portfolio includes high-speed dental handpieces, turbine systems, rotary and reciprocating micro-drives, along with integrated fluid delivery systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pro-Dex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pro-Dex wasn't on the list.

While Pro-Dex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here