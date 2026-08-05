Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Director Connor Kevin O Sells 7,692 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin O sold 7,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $422,906.16. Following the sale, the director owned 939,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,629,188.92. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Procore Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,232. The stock's 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -213.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $365.82 million. Procore Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCOR. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procore Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7,100.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 627 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

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