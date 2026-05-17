Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.0588.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $329.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the company's stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,372,590 shares of the company's stock worth $198,257,000 after acquiring an additional 305,911 shares during the last quarter. Family Manage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company's stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company's stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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