Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PG. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. HSBC set a $149.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.52.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE PG traded down $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $143.10. 5,978,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,022,889. The company's 50-day moving average price is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $333.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731,126 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock worth $508,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.43 , above the $1.41 analyst consensus. Productivity savings helped offset inflation, tariffs and other cost pressures. Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Beat on Productivity, Sales Miss Estimates

Procter & Gamble reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of , above the $1.41 analyst consensus. Productivity savings helped offset inflation, tariffs and other cost pressures. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies maintained a Buy rating and only modestly lowered its price target to $177 from $179, suggesting the analyst sees value after the post-earnings weakness. Jefferies Adjusts Price Target for Procter & Gamble

Jefferies maintained a rating and only modestly lowered its price target to $177 from $179, suggesting the analyst sees value after the post-earnings weakness. Positive Sentiment: Management is pursuing a consumer “growth reset” centered on product innovation, productivity improvements and market-share gains. Strong e-commerce trends and new Downy fragrance offerings could support brand engagement, although their near-term financial impact is likely limited. PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Consumer Growth Reset

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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