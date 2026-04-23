Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at BNP Paribas Exane

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PG. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.37.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $144.95. 1,697,963 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,898,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $336.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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