Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Down 1.8% - Time to Sell?

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $140.20 and last traded at $146.2610. 14,582,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,052,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.88.

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Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.8%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average is $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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