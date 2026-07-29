PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.750-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. PROG also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.000-1.200 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PROG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PROG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital downgraded PROG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.36.

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PROG Price Performance

Shares of PROG stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. PROG has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.78.

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The fintech holding company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.50 million. PROG had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 21.94%. PROG has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. PROG's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,117 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PROG by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of PROG by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,363 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company's stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc, formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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