Progyny (PGNY) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Progyny to announce earnings of $0.3350 per share and revenue of $348.6260 million for the quarter. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.46 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. Progyny has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Progyny announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other Progyny news, insider Geoffrey Clapp sold 1,530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $39,137.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,512,212.86. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $137,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $232,856.82. The trade was a 37.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,916 shares of company stock valued at $939,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2,004.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,598 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Progyny by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,021 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progyny from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.25.

View Our Latest Report on Progyny

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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