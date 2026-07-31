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Promising Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today - July 31st

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Corteva logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven agriculture-related stocks are highlighted: Corteva, Deere & Company, Valmont Industries, Gates Industrial, CEA Industries, Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition, and Edible Garden.
  • The list is based on the stocks generating the highest dollar trading volume among agriculture companies in recent days, rather than on a specific price forecast or recommendation.
  • The companies span seeds and crop protection, farm equipment, infrastructure, controlled-environment agriculture, and packaged produce. Their performance may be influenced by crop prices, weather, commodity demand, government policy, input costs, and global food trends.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Corteva, Deere & Company, Valmont Industries, Gates Industrial, CEA Industries, Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition, and Edible Garden are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in farming, agricultural equipment, seeds, fertilizers, livestock, food processing, or other parts of the agricultural supply chain. Their performance can be influenced by crop prices, weather, commodity demand, government policies, input costs, and global food trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Valmont Industries (VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Gates Industrial (GTES)

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTES

CEA Industries (BNC)

CEA Industries Inc. provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BNC

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (ANSC)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANSC

Edible Garden (EDBL)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDBL

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Corteva Right Now?

Before you consider Corteva, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corteva wasn't on the list.

While Corteva currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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