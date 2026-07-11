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Promising Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 11th

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted five bank stocks to watch on July 11: JPMorgan Chase, NU, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. These names were identified by its stock screener as having the highest recent dollar trading volume among bank stocks.
  • JPMorgan Chase was described as a diversified financial holding company with major businesses in consumer and community banking, commercial and investment banking, asset and wealth management, and corporate services.
  • The other highlighted banks span different niches in financial services, including Nu Holdings’ digital banking, Citigroup’s global diversified banking, Bank of America’s consumer and institutional banking, and Wells Fargo’s mix of banking, lending, and wealth management.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co., NU, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. **Bank stocks** are shares of ownership in banking and financial institutions that trade on the stock market. For investors, the term refers to stocks of companies that earn money from activities like lending, deposit-taking, and other financial services, and whose performance is often influenced by interest rates, credit conditions, and the overall economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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