Promising Digital Media Stocks To Consider - May 11th

Adobe, Emerald, DoubleVerify, Ziff Davis, and Townsquare Media are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose main business involves creating, distributing, or monetizing content and services through digital channels, such as streaming platforms, online advertising, social media, gaming, or digital publishing. For stock market investors, this term usually refers to companies whose revenues and growth are tied to internet-based media consumption and digital audience engagement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

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Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Emerald (EEX)

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EEX

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

Ziff Davis (ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZD

Townsquare Media (TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSQ

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