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Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now - August 4th

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Tesla logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tesla, Rivian Automotive, BorgWarner, Shoals Technologies Group, and XPENG are identified as five electric-vehicle stocks to watch based on their recent high dollar trading volume.
  • The companies span the broader EV ecosystem, including vehicle manufacturers, powertrain and battery suppliers, solar and EV-charging infrastructure providers, and related services.
  • Investors should consider the sector’s growth potential alongside risks from intense competition, technological change, regulation, supply-chain challenges, and high market volatility.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tesla.

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, BorgWarner, Shoals Technologies Group, and XPENG are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, manufacturing, sale, or supporting infrastructure of electric vehicles, including automakers, battery producers, charging-network operators, and component suppliers. For investors, these stocks represent an opportunity to gain exposure to the growth of the EV industry, but they may also carry risks related to competition, technology changes, regulation, supply chains, and high market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

BorgWarner (BWA)

BorgWarner Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWA

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHLS

XPENG (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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