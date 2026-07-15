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Promising Mining Stocks To Follow Now - July 15th

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Caterpillar logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener highlights seven mining-related stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Caterpillar, IREN, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Freeport-McMoRan, TeraWulf, Newmont, and Hecla Mining.
  • The list spans both traditional metals miners and bitcoin mining companies, showing how the mining theme now includes commodities like gold and copper as well as crypto infrastructure plays.
  • The article notes that mining stocks can offer exposure to commodity prices and production growth, but they are also volatile because results depend heavily on resource prices, operating costs, and successful extraction or discovery.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Caterpillar.

Caterpillar, IREN, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Freeport-McMoRan, TeraWulf, Newmont, and Hecla Mining are the seven Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares in companies that explore for, develop, and produce valuable minerals and metals such as gold, silver, copper, or lithium. For stock market investors, these stocks offer exposure to commodity prices and mining operations, but they can also be volatile because profits depend on resource prices, production costs, and successful discovery or extraction. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Hecla Mining (HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HL

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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