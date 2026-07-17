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Promising Outdoor Stocks To Research - July 17th

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Deckers Outdoor logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted five high-volume outdoor stocks to watch: Deckers Outdoor, Madison Air Solutions, V.F., YETI, and ON. The list was based on recent dollar trading volume rather than a formal sector classification.
  • Deckers Outdoor was singled out as a major name in the group, with brands like UGG, HOKA, and Teva spanning casual lifestyle and performance footwear. The article also linked to follow-up research suggesting strong investor attention after a surprise earnings beat.
  • The other companies represent different angles of the outdoor and recreation theme: V.F. owns outdoor lifestyle brands, YETI sells outdoor gear and drinkware, ON focuses on running and outdoor sports products, and Madison Air Solutions centers on indoor air quality.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Deckers Outdoor, Madison Air Solutions, V.F., YETI, and ON are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks” is not a standard stock-market term, but investors sometimes use it informally to mean stocks of companies whose businesses are tied to outdoor activities, recreation, travel, or weather-dependent products and services. This can include firms involved in camping gear, sporting goods, outdoor apparel, landscaping, theme parks, or related consumer spending that tends to rise when people spend more time outside. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Madison Air Solutions (MAIR)

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that’s two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAIR

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

YETI (YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YETI

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Deckers Outdoor Right Now?

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

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