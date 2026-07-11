Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today - July 11th

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
IonQ logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five quantum computing stocks are highlighted as the ones to watch today: IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantinuum, Quantum Computing, and Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. They were identified by MarketBeat's screener as having the highest recent dollar trading volume among quantum computing names.
  • IonQ and D-Wave stand out as leading public quantum computing companies with active commercial offerings. IonQ sells access to its quantum computers through major cloud platforms, while D-Wave offers quantum systems, software tools, and its Leap cloud service.
  • The article frames quantum computing as a speculative but growing investment theme, with companies still early in commercialization. It notes rising demand for computing power, including from AI applications, as a key factor supporting interest in the sector.
  • Five stocks we like better than IonQ.

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantinuum, Quantum Computing, and Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop quantum computing hardware, software, or related services, or that are expected to benefit from advances in quantum computing. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to speculative or growth-oriented investments tied to the potential commercialization of quantum technologies rather than companies with mature, widely deployed products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Quantinuum (QNT)

Quantum computing is quickly evolving from research to early commercial adoption to address the insatiable need for computing power in the digital age. Even as classical computing continues to advance in energy-efficient performance, the huge computational demands of new applications such as artificial intelligence (“AI”) are making it challenging for classical computing to keep pace.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNT

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. (HQ)

dMY Squared Technology Group Inc. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. dMY Squared Technology Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HQ

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IonQ Right Now?

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
This remarkable new power source will ignite America's next energy revolution
This remarkable new power source will ignite America's next energy revolution
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines