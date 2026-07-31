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Promising Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 31st

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Viking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identifies seven shipping-related stocks to watch: Viking, Almonty Industries, Scorpio Tankers, Frontline, Pitney Bowes, Star Bulk Carriers, and Golar LNG, selected for having the highest recent dollar trading volume in the sector.
  • The group spans multiple transportation segments, including passenger cruises, crude oil and refined-product tankers, dry-bulk shipping, LNG infrastructure, mailing and logistics services, and tungsten concentrate production.
  • Shipping-stock performance is typically influenced by freight rates, global trade volumes, fuel costs, fleet capacity, and broader economic conditions; company-specific fleet size and operating exposure also vary significantly across the list.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Viking, Almonty Industries, Scorpio Tankers, Frontline, Pitney Bowes, Star Bulk Carriers, and Golar LNG are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in transporting goods or passengers by sea, including container lines, bulk carriers, tanker operators, and cruise companies. Their performance is often influenced by freight rates, global trade volumes, fuel costs, fleet capacity, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALM

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STNG

Frontline (FRO)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc., a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBI

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBLK

Golar LNG (GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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