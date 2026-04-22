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Promising Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
POET Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights three Small‑Cap stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume to watch: POET (POET Technologies), ALCC (AltC Acquisition) and AGPU (Predictive Oncology).
  • POET Technologies develops integrated opto‑electronic solutions centered on its POET Optical Interposer, a wafer‑level platform that integrates electronic and photonic devices into a single multi‑chip module.
  • Predictive Oncology uses AI for personalized cancer therapies and clinical testing services, while AltC Acquisition is a blank‑check SPAC with no significant operations that is seeking a business combination.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

POET Technologies, AltC Acquisition, and Predictive Oncology are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically in the range of roughly $300 million to $2 billion (exact cutoffs vary by index and provider). Investors view them as offering higher growth potential but also greater volatility, lower liquidity and more company-specific risk compared with mid- or large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POET

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Predictive Oncology (AGPU)

Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGPU

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in POET Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider POET Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and POET Technologies wasn't on the list.

While POET Technologies currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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