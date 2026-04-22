Promising Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 22nd

POET Technologies, AltC Acquisition, and Predictive Oncology are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically in the range of roughly $300 million to $2 billion (exact cutoffs vary by index and provider). Investors view them as offering higher growth potential but also greater volatility, lower liquidity and more company-specific risk compared with mid- or large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POET

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Predictive Oncology (AGPU)

Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGPU

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