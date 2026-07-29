Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics to announce earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $199.8120 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.55. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a negative net margin of 154.88%.The firm had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. On average, analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.21. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $143.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 523,478 shares in the company, valued at $52,410,617.36. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Giraudo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,182,500. This trade represents a 15.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,130 shares of company stock valued at $16,355,220. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 61,849 shares of the company's stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PTGX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist's approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

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