Protara Therapeutics (TARA) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.3257) per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Protara Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

Protara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 39,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,555. The company has a market cap of $221.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business's 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TARA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,141,616 shares of the company's stock worth $27,379,000 after buying an additional 910,285 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 2,834,652 shares of the company's stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 695,652 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company's stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,156 shares of the company's stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 102,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 3,127.4% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 1,101,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company's stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for virus-driven cancers. The company's primary areas of research include human papillomavirus (HPV)–associated malignancies, where it seeks to harness and enhance the body's immune response to target tumor cells. Protara's therapeutic strategy combines antigen-specific vaccination approaches with modulators of T-cell activation to improve clinical outcomes in patients with HPV-mediated disease.

Protara's lead immunotherapy candidate is PTX-35, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to agonize OX40, a co-stimulatory receptor on T cells.

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