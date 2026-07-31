Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $149.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Proto Labs updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.560-0.640 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Proto Labs' conference call:

Record results and raised outlook: Q2 revenue reached a record $149.3 million, up 10.2% year over year in constant currency, while adjusted EPS rose 45% to $0.60. Management raised its full-year 2026 revenue-growth forecast to 8%–10%.

Q2 revenue reached a record $149.3 million, up 10.2% year over year in constant currency, while adjusted EPS rose 45% to $0.60. Management raised its full-year 2026 revenue-growth forecast to 8%–10%. Factory services drove momentum: CNC Machining revenue grew 13.1% and Injection Molding increased 12.9%, with particular strength in aerospace and defense, telecommunications, medical devices, and larger customer orders. Adjusted operating margin improved 340 basis points, supported by gross-margin expansion and operating leverage.

CNC Machining revenue grew 13.1% and Injection Molding increased 12.9%, with particular strength in aerospace and defense, telecommunications, medical devices, and larger customer orders. Adjusted operating margin improved 340 basis points, supported by gross-margin expansion and operating leverage. Increasing production opportunity: Proto Labs said larger strategic customers are expanding relationships beyond prototyping into production, supported by certifications, quality systems, and capabilities such as traceability and process validation. The company is also evaluating acquisitions to add production capabilities in its existing service areas.

Proto Labs said larger strategic customers are expanding relationships beyond prototyping into production, supported by certifications, quality systems, and capabilities such as traceability and process validation. The company is also evaluating acquisitions to add production capabilities in its existing service areas. Europe remains a profitability headwind: European revenue grew 7.3% in constant currency, but management cautioned that the region’s profitability recovery is still a medium-term work in progress despite go-to-market changes and a newly simplified commercial structure. 3D Printing revenue also declined 2.7%, primarily because of a 6.7% drop in Europe.

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Proto Labs Stock Performance

NYSE PRLB traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 286,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,399. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.38. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $83.15. The business's 50-day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRLB. Wall Street Zen cut Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Proto Labs from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Proto Labs from $70.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Proto Labs

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,113,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,281.67. This represents a 46.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,986.40. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $1,804,727. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,883 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7,380.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

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