Provident Financial (PROV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.10 million. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Provident Financial alerts: Sign Up

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $108.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Provident Financial's dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PROV. Zacks Research raised Provident Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Provident Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 352,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 121,329 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,654 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: PROV is a bank holding company headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, that conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Bank. With origins dating back to 1839, the company has grown into a full-service financial institution offering a broad spectrum of products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients.

The company's principal business activities include retail banking, commercial lending, mortgage finance and wealth management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Provident Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Provident Financial wasn't on the list.

While Provident Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here