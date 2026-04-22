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PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (PPERY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Earnings report due Wednesday, April 29: Analysts expect PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK to report earnings of $0.3867 per share and revenue of $2.4477 billion for the quarter.
  • Shares opened at $10.87 with a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46; the 12-month trading range is $9.64 to $13.73.
  • PT Bank Mandiri is one of Indonesia’s largest banking groups, offering a full suite of commercial and retail banking services including deposits, lending, trade finance, treasury, card products and digital banking.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK.

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK to post earnings of $0.3867 per share and revenue of $2.4477 billion for the quarter.

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PPERY opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

About PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK

(Get Free Report)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk is one of Indonesia’s largest banking groups, providing a full range of commercial banking services to corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and retail customers. The bank was established in 1998 through a government-led consolidation of four state-owned banks as part of efforts to strengthen the financial system during the Asian financial crisis. Since then it has grown into a diversified financial services franchise offering deposit taking, lending, trade finance, payment and cash management, treasury, and wealth-management services.

Bank Mandiri’s product suite spans traditional retail and corporate banking products — including savings and time deposits, consumer and mortgage loans, working capital and project financing — alongside specialized services such as trade and export-import finance, foreign exchange and treasury solutions, card products, and digital banking channels.

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